Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur, Attend Last Rites of Deceased Farmers
Gandhi Vadra is expected to attend the antim ardaas ceremony of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, 12 October, to attend the antim ardaas (last rites) ceremony of the farmers who lost their lives in the 3 October unrest, news agency ANI reported.
Samkyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait also reached Lakhimpur on Monday, 11 October, in order to attend the final prayers.
Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on 3 October. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son.
Gandhi Vadra had attempted to visit the deceased farmers' families in Lakhimpur the day after the violence, but had been halted from travelling to the district by the Uttar Pradesh police, which had detained the Congress leader at a guesthouse in Sitapur for nearly two days.
Upon her release, Gandhi Vadra, last Wednesday, had joined a Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation to meet the kin of the farmers and a journalist who had lost their lives in Lakhimpur.
"They're demanding justice. MoS Home should resign from his post and accused should be arrested," she was quoted as saying after meeting the families.
Gandhi Vadra, on Monday, had also observed a maun vrat (silence) in Lucknow, demanding the dismissal of Minister of State Ajay Teni Misra.
Meanwhile, MoS Misra's son, Ashish Misra, was on Monday sent to three-day police remand. The minister's son, who is facing allegations of murder and rioting, had been arrested on Saturday.
