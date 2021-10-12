Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur, Attend Last Rites of Deceased Farmers

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, 12 October, to attend the antim ardaas (last rites) ceremony of the farmers who lost their lives in the 3 October unrest, news agency ANI reported.

Samkyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait also reached Lakhimpur on Monday, 11 October, in order to attend the final prayers.