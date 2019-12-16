Police Action at Jamia an Attack on India’s Soul: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a sit-in protest at the India Gate on Monday, 16 December, in a show of solidarity with the protesting students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country, and alleged that the amended citizenship law was intended to destroy the Constitution.

After a two-hour 'silent protest' from 4 pm to 6 pm, the Congress general secretary hit out at the Modi government over the citizenship law, saying the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday was an attack on the soul of India.

"This country is for everyone, it is for all those students who were beaten up yesterday. Attack on students is an attack on the soul of India," she said.

She said the Citizenship (Amendment) law was against India's Constitution and that it was brought to "destroy" the Constitution.