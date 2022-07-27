Suspension Can Be Withdrawn if Oppn MPs Don't Enter the Well: Government in LS
Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on Monday, 25 July.
Following the suspension of four Congress MPs form Lok Sabha, the opposition on Wednesday, 27 July, demanded the revocation of suspension. The government replied that it can withdraw the suspension provided opposition members give assurance that they will not enter the well or display placards in the House.
"With the speaker's permission, we are ready to withdraw, but are you ready to take guarantee that they will not come inside with placards and will not come into the Well. We are ready for debate, why is it a problem for the Opposition to take guarantee?" Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
He also tweeted about the same, saying that the government is ready for discussion in the parliament, but the Congress party keeps disturbing the house.
"We are always ready for a positive discussion in the parliament, but the Congress party keeps disturbing the house. We are even ready to call back the suspended members, but the opposition should ensure that they do not disturb the house again," he tweeted.
Opposition's Appeal for Revocation of Suspension
The demand for revocation of suspension of four Congress MPs was raised in the Lok Sabha by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Congress MPs were not present in the house. Many of them were detained after protesting at Vijay Chowk against the alleged misuse of ED and other probe agencies.
NCP leader Supriya Sule urged the government to revoke the suspension orders of the four members.
"We request that four of our members should be forgiven and brought back to the House. We want a debate, we want to cooperate with the government. Allow our members to come back and we will not go into the Well of the House," Sule said.
"Joshi ji has announced that the government is prepared to have a discussion on price rise, we are also prepared to take part in the debate. Let this issue be sorted out and let the debate start," said TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay.
DMK leader A Raja also urged the government to withdraw the suspension.
"With folded hands, I say don't value numerical strength in this House. Healthy debate will not stand before numerical strength. Please reconsider, withdraw the decision and thereafter we are willing to participate in the debates. On behalf of the DMK, I say that the suspension be withdrawn immediately," he added.
Congress MPs, Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani, were suspended from Lok Sabha for rest of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday, 25 July.
They were suspended during the continuous demand of the Opposition for a discussion on price rise and hike in GST rates.
(With inputs from PTI.)
