Cong MP and Vasanth & Co Founder H Vasanthakumar Dies Due to COVID

Tamil Nadu Member of Parliament (MP) from Kanyakumari and businessman H Vasanthakumar succumbed to COVID-19 on 28 August after a three-week battle against the disease. The senior Congress party leader was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital and passed away at 6:56 pm on Friday.

The 70-year-old businessman, who founded Tamil Nadu’s biggest appliances retail chain Vasanth and Co, was in a critical condition, put on both the ECMO and a ventilator. He was admitted to the hospital on 10 August, after developing symptoms of COVID-19.