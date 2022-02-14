'Rapes Are Rising in India Because Women Don't Wear Hijab': Karnataka Cong MLA
Netizens slammed Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed's statement, terming it "regressive" and "chauvinistic."
Amid the raging dispute over the wearing of headscarves in Karnataka's schools and colleges, Zameer Ahmed, a Congress MLA in the state, courted controversy by saying that there was a rise in the number of rapes in India because "several women don't wear hijab."
"Hijab means 'parda' (veil) in Islam. It is for hiding the beauty of girls when they come of age. Today, you can see that the rape rate is the highest in our country. What do you think is the reason for this? The reason is that several women don't wear hijab."Zameer Ahmed, Chamrajpet MLA
"Few people among us do not wear hijab. It is not mandatory to wear hijab, however, I have asked our women to wear hijab for their safety. Please come to debate with me after getting the statistics of rape in the country,” Ahmed added.
The hijab controversy in Karnataka began in January, when six Muslim girls were denied entry into a Pre-University College in Udupi for wearing hijabs, stating it was against the college's uniform policy.
He said that while not everyone performed the namaz five times a day according to Islam, "if women wear hijab, the incidents of rape would come down."
Congress Supports Right to Wear Hijab
The hijab row is now sub-judice in the Karnataka High Court.
Meanwhile, the Congress party extended support to the hijab-wearing girls, stating it was their right to wear the headscarf in this secular country.
The move to stop hijab-wearing students from entering classes was tantamount to 'robbing' them of their future, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said on 5 February.
"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India… Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate," he said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too had lent support to the protesting Muslim girls.
Congress MLA Slammed for Being 'Regressive'
Amit Malviya, the incharge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Information & Technology Department, pointed out that while Priyanka Gandhi had said women should be free to wear whatever they want, the statement by Zameer Ahmed exposed the Congress' "utter disregard for women."
Netizens slammed the Congress MLA for his statement, terming it "regressive" and "chauvinistic."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.