'Wasn't Invited to Channi's': Cong MP Thanks Bhagwant Mann for Oath Event Invite
Congress MP Manish Tewari on AAP leader Bhagwant Mann for being elected as the new chief minister of Punjab.
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday, 16 March, congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as the new chief minister of Punjab and thanked him for inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony.
He added that it was ironic that he was not invited to outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s oath taking ceremony, even though “he was one of my MLAs”.
The MP from Anandpur Sahib tweeted on Wednesday, 16 March:
“I congratulate Bhagwant Mann on being sworn in as chief minister. I thank him for inviting me to his swearing-in. Due to Parliament being in session, I will not be able to make it. It is ironic I was not invited to Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in though he was one of my MLAs.”
AAP’s Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, after winning a landslide victory in Assembly elections.
With this, Bhagwant Mann is now the first non-Congress, non-Akali CM of the state.
‘We Are Delayed by 70 Years’: Mann
The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders while Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann at the event.
Mann, in his address, repeatedly mentioned Bhagat Singh, saying that the late freedom fighter has "opened an account in our hearts".
He added, "I thank Arvind Kejriwal. He has worked a lot to improve the politics of the country. I would also like to thank Manish Sisodia. We will start work from today. We are very late, have been delayed by 70 years."
