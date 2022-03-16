'Wasn't Invited to Channi's': Cong MP Thanks Bhagwant Mann for Oath Event Invite

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday, 16 March, congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as the new chief minister of Punjab and thanked him for inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony.

He added that it was ironic that he was not invited to outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s oath taking ceremony, even though “he was one of my MLAs”.

The MP from Anandpur Sahib tweeted on Wednesday, 16 March: