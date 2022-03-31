Rahul Takes a Dig at Modi, Tweets 'PM's To-Do List' Amid Rising Fuel Prices

The Congress had announced on 26 March that it would launch a three-phase nationwide protest under the banner of 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' between 31 March and 7 April against the escalation in fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked the surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it had caused in the supply chain of fuel.

Fuel prices saw yet another hike on Thursday as the prices of petrol and diesel were both raised by 80 paise per litre. This marks the ninth hike in fuel prices since 22 March.