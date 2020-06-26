Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at home, PTI reported on Friday, 26 June, citing sources close to him.According to the news agency, he has mild symptoms like fever and his wife has also tested positive.Earlier, Congress' Sanjay Jha had been infected by the virus.Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain was discharged from the hospital on Friday after he tested negative for the virus.He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on 17 June and was admitted to Saket's Max Hospital two days later after his condition deteriorated.(With inputs from PTI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.