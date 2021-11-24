'Congress Has Gained from Amarinder Singh's Exit': Punjab CM

In an interview with NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain, Congress Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday, 24 November, claimed that the Congress has gained from Captain Amarinder Singh's exit.

"We have gained by the exit of Captain Amarinder. The party's graph is going upwards now. He will cut the Opposition votes," Channi said in the TV interview.

After leading the Congress party to victory in the 2017 state elections, Singh had resigned as the chief minister in September following a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Channi also retorted to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's accusation that he was an imposter, a 'fake Kejriwal' who was copying the Aam Aadmi Party's pre-poll promises. He said that Kejriwal was clueless about who the "aam aadmi (common man)" in Punjab is.

"When he realised he made a mistake by calling me a 'fake Aam Aadmi', he is now saying I am 'fake Kejriwal'." He added that he is cutting the price of petrol and making electricity free based on his lived experience.

"I am making decisions based on the difficulties I faced. These are not electoral promises. I am seeing those people who are not being able to pay these bills," he told NDTV.