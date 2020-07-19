Cong Wants Shekhawat Removed From Union Cabinet Over Audio Clips

The Congress on Sunday upped the ante on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's alleged role in the attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan and demanded his resignation or removal from the Union Cabinet.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken put forth pointed questions to the BJP and asked why Shekhawat was still a Union minister and "resisting" to come forward to give his voice sample after his name crpoppeedopped up in the audio clippings related to horse-trading of MLAs in the desert state.