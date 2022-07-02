Congress Alleges Kanhaiya Lal Murder Accused a 'BJP Member,' Cites Photos

The Congress party on Saturday, 2 July, alleged that one of the main accused in the killing of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur is a "BJP member" and asked whether the Union government had moved quickly to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) due to this reason.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party's spokesperson Pawan Khera referred to media reports on the Udaipur incident which had pointed to the Bharatiya Janata Party links with Riyaz Attari, also known as Riyaz Akhtari, who is an accused in the case.

At the presser, Khera cited pictures and posts linking Attari with BJP leaders Irshad Chainwala, Mohammad Tahir and former Rajasthan Minister Gulab Chand Kataria.

Khera alleged that through certain photos posted by BJP leader Irshad Chainwala on Facebook on 30 November 2018, and Mohammad Tahir on 3 February 2019, 27 October 2019, 10 August 2021, 28 November 2019, it was clear that Attari was not only "close to BJP leaders," but was also an active member of the BJP.

"The killer of Kanhaiya Lal, Riyaz Attari is a member of the BJP," he tweeted.