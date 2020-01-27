FIR Against Visva Bharati VC For ‘Urging Attack’ on Left Students

The Visva Bharati Students' Unity, comprising Left-wing students, has filed a police complaint against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, accusing him of asking some people to teach a lesson to certain Left-leaning students of the central varsity.

A video clip containing the purported conversation was also submitted to the police.

While Chakraborty could not be contacted, a Visva Bharati spokesman said on Sunday, that the video was "doctored" and was intended to "malign" the image of the institution and people at its helm.