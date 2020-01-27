FIR Against Visva Bharati VC For ‘Urging Attack’ on Left Students
The Visva Bharati Students' Unity, comprising Left-wing students, has filed a police complaint against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, accusing him of asking some people to teach a lesson to certain Left-leaning students of the central varsity.
A video clip containing the purported conversation was also submitted to the police.
While Chakraborty could not be contacted, a Visva Bharati spokesman said on Sunday, that the video was "doctored" and was intended to "malign" the image of the institution and people at its helm.
‘If Needed, Give Them Some Medicine’
The video, circulated on social media, was purportedly shot on 7 January, during a campus walk led by Chakraborty to uphold the image of the institution, a day before Leftist students stalled a seminar on Citizenship (Amendment) Act where BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was invited to deliver a lecture.
SFI leader of Visva Bharati unit, Somnath Sau, on Sunday alleged that the voice was that of Chakraborty who had hatched a conspiracy to "Teach the Left students protesting against the new citizenship law and prevent them from demonstrating against the lecture of Swapan Dasgupta on 8 January."
He also demanded legal action be initiated against the VC.
The complaint was filed at Santiniketan Police Station on 24 January. It was alleged that Chakraborty was seen speaking to one of the three persons, who was arrested in connection with violence in the campus on 15 January and hence the VC's complicity in the attack on students cannot be ruled out.
Sau said the police accepted the complaint but did not register a case.
VBSU Calls For VC’s Resignation
The Visva Bharati Students Unity, in an open letter to the "extended family of alumni, ashramites, students, professors and non-teaching staff", has given a call for a protest rally in the campus on 27 January to press for the demand for resignation of the VC.
Senior Visva Bharati professor and Left academician Sudipta Bhattacharya said, "The authenticity of the video and the voice needs to be probed."
He, however, said since one of the persons arrested after the 15 January clash between two groups of students was seen walking with the VC during the 7 January march inside the campus, that "aspect should not be overlooked during the probe which should be impartial and quick."
"Now they are trying to discredit a distinguished historian like Bidyut Chakraborty but they won't succeed."
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)