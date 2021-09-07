Communal Message on iD Fresh Food Goes Viral, Company Slams Fake Propaganda

Here is the full statement by iD Fresh Foods:

“Some consumers have received a WhatsApp forward message carrying misleading, false and baseless information about iD using animal extracts in its products. Since the intensity of misinformation being spread is high this time around, we thought we should issue an official statement,” iD Fresh Foods has said.

“We would like to clearly specify that iD uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products, iD Idly Dosa Batter is made from rice, urad dal, fenugreek and RO water only, which are 100% natural and vegetarian agri-commodities. There are no animal extracts used in any of our products,” ID Fresh Foods said in the statement.

“We proudly manufacture healthy and authentic Indian products with no chemicals or preservatives inside our world-class, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that fully comply with the Food Safety Management System,” the statement added.

“Such baseless and fake propaganda is unfortunate and it undermines the trust of millions of ID customers."