Commission Gives Clean Chit to UP Police in Vikas Dubey Encounter

While the Bikru armed assault on the police team took place in the night of 3 July, the encounter killings of Dubey and his associates happened in broad daylight.

"And yet, there was no independent witness who came forward to depose and give evidence that was at variance with the police version of the encounters," said an official source.

As many as six PILs were filed in the Supreme Court that later approved the UP government's decision to institute an inquiry commission into the encounter killings.

"It is a case of no evidence against the police. The commission gave repeated advertisements in newspapers requesting media personnel who reported on the encounters and termed it as fake, to come forward to give evidence, but no one appeared before the panel," said the official.

The commission had also distributed pamphlets in villages near the encounter sites requesting people to narrate the incidents.