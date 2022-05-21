CNG Prices Hiked in Delhi and Surrounding Areas Yet Again by Rs 2
The price of compressed natural gas has been raised for the second time in two weeks.
The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi was raised by Rs 2 per kg on Saturday by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).
CNG will now cost ₹75.61 in Delhi per kg as a result of this adjustment while it is retailing for Rs 78.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. It will cost 83.94 per kg in Gurugram.
In addition, IGL has announced a rise in CNG rates in areas surrounding Delhi. In Rewari, for example, gas is presently retailing for Rs 86.07 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the price of gas in Karnal and Kaithal has risen to Rs Rs 84.27 per kg.
On 15 May, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) hiked the rates of CNG in Delhi-NCR by 2 per kg. Since October of last year, the local and international gas prices began to rise, municipal gas distributors have raised rates on a regular basis due to Ukraine-Russia crisis.
CNG car owners and drivers have been affected by price increase.
