Closure of Seasonal Hostels Leaves Migrants’ Children in the Lurch

Dambaru Bhoi and Kaushalya, parents of 9-year-old Jyoti Bhoi, studying in the same school-cum-seasonal hostel as Deepa, got disturbed when they received a call on their mobile phone from the headmaster. They had migrated to Hyderabad to work in a brick kiln leaving their only daughter in the seasonal hostel.

“On 22 March the headmaster called and informed about state government’s order to close all seasonal hostels due to COVID-19 pandemic. He told us to ask her local guardian to take her from the hostel since it would be closed within a day or two,” Dambaru Bhoi told VillageSquare.

“It was difficult for us to convince our relatives to keep our daughter till the hostel reopens,” said Bhoi, over the phone. Finally, Jyoti’s maternal uncle agreed to take her home.