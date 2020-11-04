Close to 27.3% of Karnataka Exposed to COVID-19: Govt Study

Approximately 27.3 percent of Karnataka’s population may have been exposed to the the novel coronavirus, said a serosurvey conducted by the state government.

About 16.4 percent of the 15,624 samples studied during the survey had developed antibodies against COVID-19 as of 16 September, the report added.

“Out of the 7.07 crore estimated population in Karnataka, the study estimates that 1.93 crores (27.3 percent) of the people are either currently infected or already had the infection in the past, as of 16 September 2020,” the report said.