Claims vs Facts: Is Global Hunger Index Based on 'Unscientific Methodology'?

A day after the 2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI) placed India 101 out of 116 countries, the Centre alleged that the publishers of the report – Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German non-profit Welthungerhilfe – employed "unscientific methodology" to determine rankings.

Expressing shock, in an official statement released on 15 October, the Ministry of Women and Child Development claimed that the report had lowered India's rank on the basis of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) estimate on proportion of undernourished population.

The estimate was, in turn, based on an opinion poll conducted telephonically, which the government claimed was "devoid of ground reality and facts."

So, has India been unfairly assessed? Is the government's questioning of the report befitting? Read on for what the experts say.