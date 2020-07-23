Claim on Historic Funds Dismissed in Favour of Hyd Nizam’s Heirs

A London court has reportedly dismissed the claims of one of the descendants of the Nizam of Hyderabad over the historic funds worth Rs 332 crore that had long been the subject of a dispute between the Nizam’s grandsons and Pakistan.

In October 2019, the UK high court had ruled in favour of India and dismissed Pakistan's claim over funds belonging to the late 7th Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and now worth around 35 million pounds., marking the end of a 70-year-long legal battle.

Najaf Ali Khan, on behalf of 116 other descendants of the Nizam had challenged this judgment. However, dismissing the claim and attempt to reopen the case, Judge Marcus Smith said “I have already decided that India and the princes are entitled to the monies,” India Today reported.

However, the court will reportedly continue to hear allegations of impropriety by the administrator of the 7th Nizam’s estate.