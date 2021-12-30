'Media Must Have Belief, Trust in the Judiciary': CJI Ramana at RedInk Awards

Speaking virtually at the RedInk Awards organised by the Mumbai Press Club, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Wednesday, 29 December, that "nothing can be more lethal to democracy than the deadly combination of confrontational polity and competitive journalism," reported The Hindu.

Ramana delivered the keynote address at the award ceremony, which recognises excellence in journalism. Calling the profession "noble," he remarked that he too had started his career as a journalist and understood the "difficulties and struggles" of speaking truth to power, which he said, was "an immense responsibility."

As per PTI, the CJI equated the legal profession with journalism, as both required one to have "a strong moral fibre and moral compass." He then spoke on the rising trend of views being mixed with news, terming it a "dangerous cocktail."