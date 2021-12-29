ADVERTISEMENT

The Quint Wins RedInk 2021 Award in Human Rights (TV) Category

The Quint’s Tridip K Mandal, as well as independent journalist Syed Shahriyar, were announced winners.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
The Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday, 29 December, announced The Quint's Creative Director Tridip K Mandal, as well as independent journalist Syed Shahriyar, as winners of the prestigious RedInk Award in the Human Rights (TV) category.
The Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday, 29 December, announced The Quint’s Creative Director Tridip K Mandal, as well as independent journalist Syed Shahriyar, winners of the prestigious RedInk Award in the Human Rights (TV) category.

The award was given for The Quint’s ground report: ‘My Life in Kashmir’ – A Year Since the Abrogation of Article 370.

The ground report, published on 4 August 2020, delves into the trauma of living under a year-long lockdown since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

In their report, Mandal and Shahriyar bring out the true voices of Kashmiris who were reeling under one lockdown after another – just as things were slowly opening up after post-abrogation lockdown, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing the people of Kashmir to, once again, be confined to their homes.

“We were already too far behind and now we are farther from where we were,” a singer-songwriter shared. While a teacher asked:

“When you are deprived of peace you’re not allowed to move there is that barbed wire outside your door how will your child develop a good mental psyche?”

