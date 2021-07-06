Domestic Flights Capacity Raised to 65% Amid Rise in Demand: Govt

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday, 5 July, increased the capacity of domestic flights to 65 percent from the previously stipulated 50 percent.

The ministry order issued to this purpose said that the modification has been made taking view of the current status of scheduled domestic operations vis-a-vis passenger demand for air travel. The order has been signed by Satyendra Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

"Considering the increasing passengers' demand for domestic air travel, the capacity of domestic civil aviation operations will be increased to 65% from 50%" MoCA said in a tweet.