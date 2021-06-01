Flight Tickets Costlier From 1 June: What Are the New Fares?
Airlines will deploy fewer flights and airfare has increased. How much will domestic travel cost now?
Flying within India is all set to become costlier starting Tuesday, 1 June, following the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday, 28 May, announced that airlines will be allowed to deploy only 50 percent of the number of flights, as compared to the 80 percent that was allowed before the second wave.
What does this mean for those taking domestic flights? How much costlier will the fares get? Here’s all you need to know.
My flight to Delhi is less than 40-minutes-long. How much will it cost me?
The lower limit for flights under 40 minutes of duration will be increased from Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600. This amounts to a hike of 13 percent.
What about flights with a duration between 40 minutes and one hour?
Flights with a duration between 40 minutes and 60 minutes will have a lower limit of ₹3,300 instead of the current ₹2,900.
What will be the other revised fares?
Domestic flights of duration between 60-90, 90-120, 120-150, 150-180 and 180-210 minutes will have lower limits of ₹4,000, ₹4,700, ₹6,100, ₹7,400, and ₹8,700, respectively.
What will be the fare difference in Delhi-Mumbai flight now?
A Delhi-Mumbai flight will cost Rs 700 more from 1 June.
Are these fares inclusive of taxes?
No. The above fares do not include taxes and airport development fees (ADF) or charges for web booking. These will also have to be paid by passengers.
What do reduced flights mean for passengers?
This means that there is a higher possibility of your flight being cancelled — if you have booked it prior to the announcement. The airlines will inform you via message/email.
My flight has been cancelled. What happens now?
If your flight is cancelled, your airline will either book you on an alternate flight, offer you a refund, or give you a free flight change on a different date without any additional fees.
