NRC, NPR Not Related: Home Min Amit Shah on NRC, NPR and CAA

Further, the Home Minister asserted that there is no need to debate a nation-wide NRC, and that there is no need to debate this. "PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament," he said.

The interview comes at a time when the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC have flared across the nation. The Home Minister earlier claimed that CAA is not against Muslims and can, in no way, affect Indians. Further, he had said that there will be a nation-wide NRC exercise.