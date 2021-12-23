Church Found Vandalised in Karnataka Amid Row Over Anti-Conversion Bill

It adds that any aggrieved person, parents, brother, sister or any other person related by blood, marriage or adoption can file a First Information Report (FIR) against such an act.

The bill provides for the imposition of stringent punishment for violators of the anti-conversion law, with different sentences if the person who converts belongs to the general category and if they belong to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe.

On Wednesday, around 40 human rights organisations and several members of the Christian community held a protest in Bengaluru on against the contentious Bill.

The broad coalition, through speeches, music and constitutional slogans, demanded that the bill be withdrawn as the Karnataka government is trampling upon the constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of religion, privacy and dignity.

(With inputs from NDTV.)