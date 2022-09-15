Chose Gujarat Independently: Vedanta on Chip Plant; Fadnavis Slams Opposition

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday, 14 September, said that it chose Gujarat as the site of its multi-billion dollar semiconductor manufacturing facility based on “professional and independent advice.”

This comes as opposition leaders in Maharashtra criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his government for failing to secure the investment for his state.

Agarwal said that Vedanta, which is building a $19.5 billion chip fabrication and display manufacturing plant near Ahmedabad in partnership with Taiwan's Foxconn, is still committed to investing in Maharashtra.