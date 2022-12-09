‘No Solution in Sight’: Chintels Paradiso Residents As Tower To Be Demolished

“There is a lot of back-and-forth and no solution in sight,” a resident of the Chintels Paradiso Society in Gurugram told The Quint as the Supreme Court issued a notice to the builders to settle their dues with the flat owners after authorities ordered the demolition of the building.

The district authority found the building unsafe for habitation and stated that it is not technically possibly or economically viable to repair and retrofit the tower because of the "high chloride content in the concrete throughout the structure," Moneycontrol reported citing an order of the District Disaster Management Authority.

Meanwhile, Chintels is considering a second structural audit, before taking a final call on the demolition of Tower D of the housing society, where a portion of the building had collapsed in February this year killing two people.

Nearly 10 months after the accident, the residents are still fighting, in what they fear is going to be a "long-drawn battle", for fair compensation. Residents said they have have met the builder several times, but have found no solution.

What is the case, and what have been the developments so far? Here is a lowdown: