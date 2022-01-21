China Foreign Ministry Claims No Knowledge of Missing Arunachal Youth, Backs PLA

China’s foreign ministry on Thursday, 21 January, said that they were not aware of the reported abduction of a teenager by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Arunachal Pradesh.

However, the ministry, as per news agency PTI, did add that the PLA controls the border and clamps down on “illegal entry and exit activities.”

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army controls borders in accordance with the law and cracks down on illegal entry and exit activities,”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.