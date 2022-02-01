Chinese Abduction of Teen: Why Arunachal Porters & Hunters Are at Constant Risk

The recent abduction and subsequent release of Miram Taron , who was on a hunting trip, from Arunachal Pradesh by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was not the first such incident in the border state. Nor will this episode be the last given the unpredictable situation along the border.

While the latest incident happened at Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, there was a similar episode involving five men last year at Upper Subansiri. They were released hundreds of kilometres further east at Kibithu across Anjaw, where a large establishment of the PLA exists.

While these cases have attracted wide media publicity owing to improved communication and enhanced awareness, there have been many instances in the past that were buried and never came to light. Also, unlike some incidents with Pakistan, no cases have been heard so far when the abductees were killed by the PLA.