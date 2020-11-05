COVID-19: China Temporarily Bars Entry of Indians With Valid Visas

China on Thursday, 5 November temporarily suspended entry of Indians holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after almost 20 Indians of Air India Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) travelling to Wuhan on 30 October were tested COVID-19 positive.

The Chinese embassy in India in a statement said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits,” reported Times of India.