China Steps Up Road Construction at Border Hotspot Doklam: Report 

China appears to have stepped up its road construction activity in the Doklam plateau to ensure smooth access in the region across the year, NDTV reports. This is the same place where India and China were involved in a nearly 70-day stand-off in 2017, according to the report.

According to a satellite image from October accessed by NDTV, the length of the 'tunnel' has been extended to 500 metres on this stretch.