China’s Global Times Refuses to Share India’s Reply to Pak’s Flak

Titled “Urgent actions on Jammu, Kashmir need: Pakistani Ambassador”, the article cites an exclusive interview of Moin ul Haque and pertains to the state of Kashmiri people, a year after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

"For this year alone, around 200 innocent Kashmiris have been killed, around 50 cases of rape and molestation and nearly 1,000 cases of destruction of houses and property have been reported. In addition to that, nearly 2,200 civilians have been arrested," Haque reportedly told Global Times.

Further, Haque stated that India’s “actions have threatened the regional peace and security.”

Haque also reached out to the goal community and asked them to play the role of an “honest broker” in the dispute.