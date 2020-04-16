China Dispatches 6,50,000 Medical Kits to India to Fight COVID-19

India has extended its ongoing lockdown to fight the coronavirus till 3 May. It has reported 414 deaths due to the disease and 12,380 people have been infected by the COVID-19 in the country.

Considering the importance, Misri said the Indian Embassy is facilitating commercial procurements besides coordinating flight linkages for their timely arrival in India.

On Tuesday, Misri told the media in Beijing that India has placed orders to procure 15 million personal protection gear from China for the medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients besides three million testing kits.

The orders are being placed with bonafide firms with the help of the Chinese government. “I think facilitation of our needs and our requirements in a timely manner, in a smooth manner, on a predictable timeline at prices that are stable and orderly, would be the best signal possible to send for the India-China relationship”, Misri said.