China’s Actions Along LAC Created ‘Mutual Distrust’: Army Chief

“A large number of initiatives are already underway to leverage military diplomacy with our Eastern Command playing the spring-board for fostering stronger bilateral relations,” he added.

However, he also remarked that “failure to deliver on promises,” has led to a “Delivery Deficit” which has “plagued our efforts at improving regional connectivity.”

“The (India-backed) Kaladan Multimodal Transport Project (in Myanmar) and the Trilateral Highway have both seen cost and time overruns,” he said.

He also noted an improvement in the internal security situation in the region, stating that Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and large parts of Assam are “practically free from insurgency,” with violence levels going down significantly.

Noting the contribution of the neighbouring countries, he added that “while relentless operations by the security forces and proactive government policies have laid the foundation, favourable external environment with Myanmar and Bangladesh has struck at the roots of the insurgent organisations.”

He also said that a series of operations under Operation Sunrise with the Myanmar Army has led to growing cooperation and synergy between soldiers on the ground with “reasonable operational dividends.”

He further put forth a proposal for a robust and effective N-E Integrated Security Council by the Realigned Strategy for the North East to establish “an organisation that can synergise multi-agency coordination and optimise resource and effort.”

