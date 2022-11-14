Happy Children's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, and Images on Bal Diwas
Every year on 14th November, India commemorates Children's Day (Bal Diwas) to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister.
This year, Children's Day falls on Monday, 14 November 2022, and marks the 131st birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had a deep love for children and a great desire to prioritise children's rights and education in India. As a result, he passed a resolution in Parliament in 1964 to recognize 14 November as National Children's Day.
Children's Day has a great significance because it serves as a day to educate people about the value of education and the rights of children.
Here are some Children's Day 2022 quotes, wishes, greetings, and more on the occasion of Bal Diwas.
Children's Day 2022 Quotes on Bal Diwas
Here's the list of Children's Day 2022 quotes on the eve of Bal Diwas.
"Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up." [Pablo Picasso]
"A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want." [Paulo Coelho]
"Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child’s life, we add light and healing to our own lives." [Oprah Winfrey]
"It’s not our job to toughen our children up to face a cruel and heartless world. It’s our job to raise children who will make the world a little less cruel and heartless." [L R Knost]
"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." [Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru]
"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." [Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru]
"I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children." [Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru]
Happy Children's Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
Here's a list of Children's Day wishes, greetings, and messages that you can share with friends, family, and others on Facebook and WhatsApp.
To me, you are the most precious person in this world. And I cherish every moment that I spend with you. Happy Children’s Day, my dear child!!
On this very special occasion, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our children and teach them how to embrace the gift of education. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are the future of our nation. Happy Bal Diwas 2022.
You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, my love. Always act like the silly, mischievous youngster you are, and you'll turn out just like your mother - a good person! Happy Children's Day!!!
Without children, there would be no joy, laughter, or love in the world. Children are the most precious creature in the universe, in my opinion, because of this. Since they are our greatest possessions, we should do everything in our power to preserve, nurture, and cherish them. Greetings on Children's Day!!!
Happy Children’s Day, my sweet heart! Believe in yourself and follow your dreams and ambition. And remember, you are loved today now and forever!!!! Happy Children's Day to you.
Happy Children's Day 2022: HD Images for Wallpaper
