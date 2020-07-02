7-Year-Old Dalit Girl Sexually Assaulted, Murdered in Tamil Nadu

"During inquiry he admitted that he had sexually assaulted and murdered the girl," says a police official from the district. "Further investigation is underway and we will have more clarity once we get the post mortem report," he adds.

A month ago, Pudukkottai district had seen a 13-year-old girl murdered by her father based on advice from a black magician. Initially police had suspected sexual assault in the case, as the girl was found without her pants. Later upon investigation however, it was found that she was strangled with a towel after her father was told that he will gain wealth if she is killed.

(The article was originally published in The News Minute and has been reposted with permission.)