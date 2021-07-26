Rescued From Child Labour, Dalit Kid in UP Now Lacks Access to Online Education

According to a UNICEF report titled COVID-19 and School Closures: One Year of Education Disruption, published in March 2021, merely 8.5 percent students in India have access to the internet. According to the report, the main challenges to remote learning initiatives taken by governments and several NGOs after the COVID-19 pandemic have been the lack of access to technological devices and internet connectivity.

Both Nagu and Rakesh are enrolled under the Uttar Pradesh government's child welfare scheme where a child, rescued as a labourer, is given Rs 2,000 per month for his/her education. Nirupama Singh, Child Protection Officer of Varanasi district, told The Quint that the two children have been getting the money in their accounts, opened in consonance with their parents, since October 2020.

Mangla Prasad, a social activist who is working for the upliftment of the Musahar community in the area, said, "Often the money received under the sponsorship programme is utilised by families for their daily needs. Education is, unfortunately, not given a huge priority. They have to first think about feeding their stomachs."

Singh said there have been many children in the rural areas who have been impacted due to the digital divide in Uttar Pradesh.

One of Nagu's neighbours, who has recently fought the Panchayat elections against a Thakur candidate in the area said, "We talk about upliftment and assertion of Dalits. But how will a Musahar assert himself against the societal inequalities if they can't even access basic education?"