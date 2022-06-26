ADVERTISEMENT
UP CM Adityanath's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After 'Bird-Hit'
“The CM and his staff are safe and will be travelling to Lucknow by another aircraft,” the district magistrate said.
i
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Varanasi airport on Sunday, 26 June.
Quoting Varanasi's district magistrate, ANI reported that the emergency landing was carried out after “a bird-hit incident.”
“The CM and his staff are safe and will be travelling to Lucknow by another aircraft,” the district magistrate of Varanasi added.
According to media reports, CM Adityanath had arrived in Varanasi on Saturday, 25 June, and had visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple. He also held a review meeting in the city and was slated to leave for Lucknow on Sunday morning.
(With inputs from ANI.)
