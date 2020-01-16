‘No Opposition Unity Against CAA’: Chidambaram After Cong-led Meet
In an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, former Union minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, 15 January, admitted that while it was ‘uplifting to see’ the protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, it was ‘sad’ to see that there was ‘no Opposition unity’ with regard to it.
While 20 Opposition parties attended the meeting arranged by the Congress party, against the recently passed law, many prominent parties like the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Telugu Desam Party and the party’s long-term ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, decided to skip it.
“It is disappointing that TMC, SP, BSP, DMK and TDP did not attend. You say you are opposed to CAA and that it is a fundamental issue. You say it will break the idea of India. But you don’t participate in the Opposition meeting. It is a question mark about your commitment to the issue.”P Chidambaram, Former Union Minister
Catch the full interview here.
Loading...
Speaking specifically about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chidambaram said that she should have set-aside the differences they have on the state-level and attended the meet.
He added that the BJP will try and play 'divide and rule' but the Opposition parties should not succumb to that pressure.
Lauding the students and people across the country who are protesting against the Citizenship Act, Chidambaram said that it was ‘uplifting' and a matter of pride that young men and women are out on the streets.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)