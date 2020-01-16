‘No Opposition Unity Against CAA’: Chidambaram After Cong-led Meet

In an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, former Union minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, 15 January, admitted that while it was ‘uplifting to see’ the protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, it was ‘sad’ to see that there was ‘no Opposition unity’ with regard to it.

While 20 Opposition parties attended the meeting arranged by the Congress party, against the recently passed law, many prominent parties like the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Telugu Desam Party and the party’s long-term ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, decided to skip it.