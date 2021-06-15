Chhattisgarh HC Stays FIR Against BJP Leaders Over Cong ‘Toolkit’

A day after the Chhattisgarh president of National Student Union of India (NSUI) Akash Sharma filed a complaint over Patra and Singh’s tweets regarding a purported toolkit created by the Congress to ‘defame’ the country, an FIR was registered against the leaders on 19 May.

The former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and BJP spokesperson also alleged that the ‘toolkit’ document was designed by the Congress party to damage the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Subsequently, they were accused of spreading unrest and provoking people on false grounds.

Represented by Mahesh Jethmalani, Vivek Sharma, Gary Mukhopadhyay, Apoorv Kurup, Avdhesh Kumar Singh and Ravi Sharma, Patra and Singh said that an FIR was already lodged in Delhi, where the police had commenced investigation.