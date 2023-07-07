Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves 5 Percentage Points Raise in DA for Govt Employees

The Bhupesh Baghel government on Thursday, 6 July 2023, announced a raise in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees by 5 percentage points, taking it to 38%.
The move was approved in a cabinet meeting held at Baghel's residence on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, Baghel said: "We have decided in the cabinet meeting to increase the DA by 5 percent for state government employees. The hike will put an additional burden of Rs 1,000 crore per annum on the exchequer."
"Big decision in the the interest of state government officials and employees," the chief minister's office (CMO) tweeted while sharing a copy of the order issued in this regard.
The order also mentioned that the increased dearness allowance will be paid in cash from 1 July 2023. The DA will be calculated on the basis of basic pay which will not include special salary and personal salary. Also, no part of DA shall be treated as salary under Basic Rule 9(21).
