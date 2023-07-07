ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves 5 Percentage Points Raise in DA for Govt Employees

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves 5 Percentage Points Raise in DA for Govt Employees

"The hike will put an additional burden of Rs 1,000 crore per annum on the exchequer," CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves 5 Percentage Points Raise in DA for Govt Employees
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Bhupesh Baghel government on Thursday, 6 July 2023, announced a raise in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees by 5 percentage points, taking it to 38%.

The move was approved in a cabinet meeting held at Baghel's residence on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Baghel said: "We have decided in the cabinet meeting to increase the DA by 5 percent for state government employees. The hike will put an additional burden of Rs 1,000 crore per annum on the exchequer."

The official letter by the Chhattisgarh government regarding dearness allowance.)

(Twitter/@ChhattisgarhCMO)

ADVERTISEMENT

"Big decision in the the interest of state government officials and employees," the chief minister's office (CMO) tweeted while sharing a copy of the order issued in this regard.

The order also mentioned that the increased dearness allowance will be paid in cash from 1 July 2023. The DA will be calculated on the basis of basic pay which will not include special salary and personal salary. Also, no part of DA shall be treated as salary under Basic Rule 9(21).

Also Read

Pilot Vs Gehlot: With Chhattisgarh Settled, Congress Plans Truce For Rajasthan

Pilot Vs Gehlot: With Chhattisgarh Settled, Congress Plans Truce For Rajasthan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×