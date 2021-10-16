Chhattisgarh BJP Demands Probe Into Jashpur Hit And Run, Blames Congress

The Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Saturday, 16 October, demanded a judicial probe into the Jashpur incident, in which one person was killed and more than 15 others were seriously injured as a speeding car ploughed into people proceeding to immerse a Durga idol.

Chhattisgarh BJP President Vishnu Dev Sai, along with local party leaders, met families of the deceased and the injured.

During the meeting, Sai alleged that the Congress government in the state has given a free hand to drug peddlers.