Aakaar 2023: Chhattisgarh's Initiative to Boost Self-Employment

The Aakaar training camp has been held annually since 2005 to promote traditional art forms.

In a bid to boost self-employment and promote traditional art forms, the Culture Department of the Chhattisgarh government is organising a training camp – Aakaar 2023.

The camp is being held between 1 May and 19 May at the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum in Civil Lines in Raipur. It has attracted hundreds of participants of all ages.

According to government officials, the Aakaar training camp has been held annually since 2005 in Raipur, and all other regional headquarters of the state.

In its latest edition, this year's camp offers diverse training in various art forms, including mural, paper mache, clay, wood and bamboo crafts, sculpture, painting, Madhubani, tapestry, paddy jewellery making, among other things.

Photo: DPR Chhattisgarh. 

The participants are also being taught the nitty-gritty of jewellery making from dry flowers, glass painting, Godna art, paddy stubble art, terracotta, Rajwar pottery, classical dance, drama, folk dance, jute craft, henna art, cow dung art, among others.
The department is also facilitating the course and training programs in these art forms for orphaned children and those with disabilities. The officials hope that it will equip the children with the skills and knowledge necessary for self-employment.

After the training, the artworks and materials created by the trainees will be displayed on the premises, and the participants will be awarded certificates.

Chhattisgarh government has been organising training camps every year with the objective to preserve, promote, and create awareness about traditional crafts and arts, besides generating interest among people.

The Aakaar 2023 camp is a continuation of this effort and is expected to boost the state's art and culture scene while providing economic opportunities for its residents, say officials.

Topics:  Chhattisgarh 

