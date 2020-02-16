A Day After Lathi-Charge, a Shaheen Bagh-Like Protest in Chennai
Violence which erupted in Washermanpet, late on Friday, 14 February, led to a Shaheen Bagh-like sit-in protest in Chennai. Hundreds of women have started an indefinite protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Saturday.
The group has vowed to continue the protest until the controversial legislations are repealed. Sajja Munusamy Street and Aziz Mohamed Street, part of Lala Gunda locality in Old Washermanpet, are packed with more than 3,000 women and children.
This gathering came together after a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police at the Old Washermanpet area on 14 February. The police had lathi-charged and detained anti-CAA protesters. Multiple protests have also arisen all over the state in the last two days, condemning police high-handedness on anti-CAA protesters.
Apart from Washermanpet, areas such as Kathipara, Guindy and Anna Salai in Chennai and Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore and Salem, also witnessed protests following police action.
Slogans of ‘azaadi’ have echoed for the last two nights, as hundreds of protesters also condemned the police brutality which took place on the night of 14 February.
Black flags have also been spotted on top of the buildings at the sit-in protest. Chappatis and fried rice were made in large quantities by protesters and served to everyone at night. Women at the protest claim they have been inspired by the protests at Shaheen Bagh.
In the last two weeks, hundreds of people, including many women from Muslim households have held several protests including a human-chain protest across the state.
A group of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, too held a demonstration near Tamil Nadu House in Delhi on Saturday, protesting against lathi charge by the Chennai Police on anti-CAA demonstrators.
