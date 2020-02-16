A Day After Lathi-Charge, a Shaheen Bagh-Like Protest in Chennai

Violence which erupted in Washermanpet, late on Friday, 14 February, led to a Shaheen Bagh-like sit-in protest in Chennai. Hundreds of women have started an indefinite protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Saturday.

The group has vowed to continue the protest until the controversial legislations are repealed. Sajja Munusamy Street and Aziz Mohamed Street, part of Lala Gunda locality in Old Washermanpet, are packed with more than 3,000 women and children.

This gathering came together after a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police at the Old Washermanpet area on 14 February. The police had lathi-charged and detained anti-CAA protesters. Multiple protests have also arisen all over the state in the last two days, condemning police high-handedness on anti-CAA protesters.