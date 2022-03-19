Chennai Police Arrest Former ABVP President Accused of Urinating at Woman’s Door

Former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) National President Dr Subbiah Shanmugam has been arrested by the Chennai police over a case against him for allegedly harassing a woman neighbour by urinating near the entrance of her home and throwing rubbish outside her house.

The alleged incident took place in July 2020, following a disagreement over a parking lot between Subbiah and the victim.

Subbiah, who was also the head of the Department of Surgical Oncology in Kilpauk Medical College at the time, had been booked by the Adambakkam police based on a complaint from the 60-year-old victim and her family.