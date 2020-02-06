QChennai: Rajini Backs CAA; Prime Suspect in TNPSC Scam Arrested
1. ‘Won’t Affect Indian Muslims’: Rajinikanth Supports CAA, NRC
Actor Rajinikanth extended support to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, saying, “They (the government) has made it very clear that CAA will not cause any harm.” He made this statement during a media address on Wednesday, outside his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai. The actor has been criticised for his silence over the ongoing anti-CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.
He also said that there is ‘huge fear among Muslims’ regarding these laws and vowed to stand up for his “Muslim brothers” if their citizenship is threatened. Expressing his support for NPR and NRC, he said, “Census is essential. In 2010 and 2015, Congress did it. We need to conduct Census as it is very essential. NRC has not been implemented yet.”
Read the full story here.
2. TNPSC Group II-A Exam Scam: Prime Suspect Sithandi Nabbed
The CB-CID on Tuesday arrested a key accused in the 2017 Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II scam who was absconding along with four other accused. The prime accused, police constable K Sithandi, attached to Armed Reserve wing in Pudupet in Chennai, was arrested from a relative’s farm in Sivaganga from where he was hiding.
A native of Periyakananoor in Sivaganga, Sithandi had helped four of his relatives secure government jobs through wrongful means. Sithandi is believed to have manipulated answer sheets in exchange for lakhs of money as commission.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Income Tax Officials Approach Vijay for Inquiry on ‘Master’ Sets
In a sudden move on Wednesday, officials of the Income Tax Department arrived on the sets of Tamil actor Vijay’s upcoming film Master to question him. The questioning of the high-profile actor at Neyveli in Cuddalore district has created a buzz in the film industry even as the actor’s fans have alleged political motive behind the questioning.
Following this, Vijay was reportedly requested by the I-T officials to head to Chennai where his properties were to be searched. He was also handed summons by the authorities for the same. By 4: 30 pm, the actor, accompanied by the tax authorities, left for Chennai via road from Cuddalore to enable the officials to carry out the searches.
Read the full story here.
4. Fake Reporters: Madras High Court Impleads Registrar of Newspapers, Centre
As part of steps to weed out fake press reporters, the Madras High Court on Wednesday on its own impleaded the Registrar of Newspapers for India and the Centre as party respondents in some petitions relating to the case. The court asked them to file their counter-affidavits by 12 February.
It also directed the state government to ask the police to trace those holding identity cards in the name of All India Anti-Corruption Press, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India and take action if they are found to be misusing the name of the Government of India under the relevant Act.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Two fires break out in Chennai on Wednesday
Fires broke out in a godown and a motorcycle tinkering shop in Triplicane and Royapettah respectively, during the early hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported. According to Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) officers, the control room received a call around 4.45 a.m on Wednesday informing them about a fire accident in a godown, belonging to a lamination shop, in Venkatrangam Pillai Street in Triplicane.
Seven fire tenders (two foam and five water) and 40 personnel rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. The situation was brought under control by 8 a.m.
(Source: The Hindu)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )