QChennai: 26 Journalists Test COVID-19 Positive & More

Two days after a 24-year-old journalist in Royapuram zone tested positive for COVID-19, 26 more of his colleagues tested positive on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases, including the journalists, and one death, taking the tally to 1,596 and the number of deaths to 18. The state also saw 178 people being discharged from hospitals following recovery.

The Tamil news channel where the journalists worked has temporarily shut down operations. Since the journalist tested positive, the city corporation drew 94 samples from his workplace. Of these, 26 have tested positive so far.

(Source: The New Indian Express)