QChennai: 26 Journalists Test COVID-19 Positive & More
1. 26 Journalists Among 76 Fresh Positive in Tamil Nadu
Two days after a 24-year-old journalist in Royapuram zone tested positive for COVID-19, 26 more of his colleagues tested positive on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases, including the journalists, and one death, taking the tally to 1,596 and the number of deaths to 18. The state also saw 178 people being discharged from hospitals following recovery.
The Tamil news channel where the journalists worked has temporarily shut down operations. Since the journalist tested positive, the city corporation drew 94 samples from his workplace. Of these, 26 have tested positive so far.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. Chennai Burial Row: IMA Seeks Law on Violence Against Doctors
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for protests demanding that a Special Central Law Against Violence on Doctors be implemented. This comes after the body of Dr Simon, a neurosurgeon from Chennai who died after contracting coronavirus disease, was not allowed to be buried at the burial site. People in the locality had taken to violent measures and threw stones at those who attempted to perform the doctor’s last rites.
The letter also states that a white alert has been issued for Wednesday, 9 pm. The IMA further adds that if the centre does not take notice of the White Alert and doesn’t implement a law against violence towards doctors and hospitals, a ‘Black Day’ will be declared subsequently on Thursday.
Read the full story here.
3. Tamil Nadu Government Will Take Steps to Prevent Untoward Incidents, Chief Minister Assures Doctors, Front-Line Staff
A day after the burial of a doctor, who died after testing COVID-19 positive was violently prevented by local residents, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said he was pained at the incident and assured all governmental support to front-line staff in the fight against the pandemic. “All those in life-saving efforts are equivalent to the Gods,” he said.
In a statement, Palaniswami referred to the incidents, in which the burial or cremation of some doctors was prevented by local residents in the past few days and said he was pained by them. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Tamil Nadu Tells Private Schools and Colleges Not to Compel Students to Pay Fees During Lockdown
The Tamil Nadu government has directed all private colleges and schools in the State not to compel students or parents to pay the fees for the forthcoming academic year 2020-21 or to collect dues during the lockdown period.
A government order issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Monday said students or parents should not be forced to pay pending dues for the academic year 2019-20 or be levied with penalties for any delay, during the lockdown period. The government gave the direction under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Man Murdered in Karur
According to police sources, a four-member gang intercepted Anbalagan (28) of South Mavidunthanparai while he was travelling on a two-wheeler and hacked him to death.
A previous enmity between him and a group of persons belonging to Sottal was said to be a reason behind the murder. Kulithalai police have arrested P Kathiresan (19) and three others of Nachalur in connection with the murder.
(Source: The Hindu)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)