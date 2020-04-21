QChennai: 43 New COVID-19 Cases; No Lockdown Relaxation for TN
1. No Lockdown Relaxation for Tamil Nadu, Curfew to Continue Till 3 May
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that all curfews and other restrictions currently in force will continue in the state till 3 May under the Disaster Management Act 2005. The exceptions provided by the state for essential services will continue, the government said.
Movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services and commodities, is prohibited during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till 14 April, has been extended to 3 May.
2. 43 Cases in Tamil Nadu; Team Formed to Prevent Row During Burial
The State confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two deaths, including a doctor who died on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,520 and death toll to 17. Among those who tested positive are two Bangladeshis, a journalist, a sanitary worker, and two persons, who returned from Varanasi, and quarantined at Tiruvallur.
The other man who died is a 57-year-old resident of Kelambakkam. He died at a private hospital on Monday. On the brighter side, as many as 46 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Monday. A total of 457 have so far been cured and discharged. The state currently has 1,046 active cases.
3. Chennai Mob Denies Dignity in Death to COVID-19-Afflicted Dr Simon
Dr Simon was the Managing Director of New Hope Hospital in Chennai. The 55-year-old neurosurgeon has helped hundreds of patients in his lifetime, and is remembered by people around him as a person who put humanity first. But in his death, Dr Simon was denied the same by residents of the city that he served, thanks to uncontrolled rumours around the spread of COVID-19.
“We were hit with wooden logs and stones when we tried to bury him,” says Dr Pradeep, a friend of Dr Simon, who was the person who buried the neurosurgeon in the dead of the night after hours of frightening retaliation from people who were spurred by fear, instead of empathy.
4. Vijayakant Offers Land in His Engineering College to Bury COVID-19 Victims
After the locals violently objected to burying the remains of a neurosurgeon who succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai on Sunday, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant on Monday offered a piece of land in his Andal Azhagar Engineering College in Mamandur to bury those who have succumbed to COVID-19.
In a statement, Vijayakant said that he was pained by the news reports of people attacking and objecting to burying the dead. “We are all going to die one day. If doctors who serve the patients are being treated like this, we have to think about the common people. When Tamils give proper respect and bury their animals, it is shocking to note how they have objected to the bury the doctor’s body,” he said.
5. Sea Escape From Chennai Ends in Quarantine in Andhra Pradesh
Twenty-seven migrant workers — 10 from Odisha and 17 from Andhra Pradesh — made a daring five-day sea journey in a fishing boat from Chennai to dodge the continuing lockdown and reach their homes. They travelled around 1,000 km in the Bay of Bengal, but ended up in the hands of waiting officials.
On receiving information about this group, the administrations of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were keeping track of its movement. On Monday morning, their boat was brought to the coast at Donkuru, in Andhra Pradesh, around 35 km from Berhampur in Odisha. Most of them belonged to the fisherman community. They pooled all their savings to buy a fishing boat for Rs 1.6 lakh.
