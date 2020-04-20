Chennai Mob Denies Dignity in Death to COVID-19-Afflicted Dr Simon

For the medical community, the violence has come as a huge shock and insult to the sacrifices made by Dr Simon. "We had to abandon his body and run away from there for Dr Pradeep to finish the last rites," Dr Bhagyaraj, a microbiologist who was part of the group that was attacked, says in a video he released following the incidents on Sunday.

With tears in his eyes, he has put out a video where he asks, "For doctors who die of coronavirus, is this the fate? Is this the gift that people give us? I feel shameful that I need to put out this video. We were not able to save him first, and then we couldn't even bury him. How will his soul rest in peace? I’m ashamed that I’m part of this profession now."

While the Chennai Corporation has assured action against the residents who assaulted the group, the police have said that cases will be filed.

The two ambulance drivers meanwhile have received sutures on their heads and are being treated in the hospital of the deceased.

Doctors who knew Dr Simon describe the deceased as a hardworking man, full of integrity. He has conducted numerous surgeries and even done treatment for free for so many patients who couldn't afford it, they recall.

"He was not shown even basic humanity," says Dr Pradeep, his voice breaking. "Even his wife and teenage son couldn't be there to say goodbye. What wrong did he do? He could have stayed home after the virus spread. His only fault was that he continued to serve society, and put his own health at risk to help others."