QChennai: Cops Question Kamal Haasan in Accident Probe & More

After being summoned by the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday, 3 March, regarding an investigation into the accident on the sets of Indian 2, actor Kamal Haasan spoke to the media about it. “I was one of those who survived the accident that day. As for the three people who lost their lives to the tragedy, it is my responsibility to come out and share what happened so that similar incidents can be avoided in future,” said actor Kamal Haasan.

He added, “A number of people from the film industry met me and we are trying to ensure that steps are being taken to prevent such mishaps,” Haasan also asked for recommendations from people to ensure safety in shooting locations.

