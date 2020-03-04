QChennai: Cops Question Kamal Haasan in Accident Probe & More
1. Kamal Haasan Opens Up About ‘Indian 2’ Accident
After being summoned by the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday, 3 March, regarding an investigation into the accident on the sets of Indian 2, actor Kamal Haasan spoke to the media about it. “I was one of those who survived the accident that day. As for the three people who lost their lives to the tragedy, it is my responsibility to come out and share what happened so that similar incidents can be avoided in future,” said actor Kamal Haasan.
He added, “A number of people from the film industry met me and we are trying to ensure that steps are being taken to prevent such mishaps,” Haasan also asked for recommendations from people to ensure safety in shooting locations.
2. Minor Explosion in Chennai's Anna Salai as Miscreants Hurl Crude Bombs, No Injuries
A minor explosion took place in the heart of Chennai city on Tuesday afternoon as two unidentified miscreants hurled country-made bombs to the side of the bustling Anna Salai.
The CCTV visuals of the incident circulating on social media show two men riding a two-wheeler close to the road’s median hurling an object towards the other side of the road as they pass by.
A second later, smoke erupts from the other side of the road, dangerously distracting those driving on both sides of the road. CCTV visuals show that the incident has been captured at 4:03 pm on Tuesday.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Cat in Chennai Faces Deportation to China Over Coronavirus Fears
A cat suspected to be infected with coronavirus is at the centre of a controversy as PETA India has demanded the release of the feline which faces deportation from the Chennai port to China.
The stowaway cat, which arrived in a container from China more than 20 days ago, has been held at the Chennai port and is now facing deportation to China – all because of ignorance over the coronavirus.
In response, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's manager of veterinary services, Rashmi Gokhale, fired off a letter to the Chennai port authority stating that it has been scientifically established that cats cannot contract or transmit COVID-19.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. ‘Govt Mulls Banning Plastics for Pre-Packed Goods Too’
The State government on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that it was considering a proposal received by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on 28 January for lifting the exemption granted to pre-packed goods such as oil, milk, biscuits, chocolates, snacks and groceries from the ban on single-use plastic products, in effect since 1 January 2019.
Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha were told by Additional Advocate General P H Arvindh Pandian that the proposal was under the active consideration of the State government and that an appropriate decision would be taken at the earliest in consonance with an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August to phase out single use plastic products from the country by 2022.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Unorganised Workers’ Union Stages Protest
Members of Joint Action Committee of Unorganised Workers’ Unions on Tuesday staged a demonstration here demanding the withdrawal of the controversial codes – the Occupational Safety and Health Code and Social Security Code – introduced recently.
They described the two codes as anti-labour and said the passage of the two codes will nullify the benefits so far enjoyed by the unorganised sector workers.
R Geetha, a coordinator, said the proposal to repeal the Building and other Construction Workers‘ (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 and the introduction of two codes have created an uncertainty about the existing welfare boards. The workers also urged the state government to oppose the new codes since they are anti-worker.
(Source: The Hindu)
